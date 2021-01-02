Oregon St. rallies from 12 down to beat Cal 73-64

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson had 16 points, Maurice Calloo scored all his 14 points in the second half, and Oregon State rallied Saturday for a 73-64 win over California.

The Beavers took their first lead in over 32 minutes when Thompson’s layup with 6:10 left in the game made it 58-56.

Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer for the Golden Bears tied it at 63 with 3:22 left, but Oregon State closed the game on a 10-1 run.

Cal’s leading scorer, Matt Bradley, injured his left ankle and left the game with 3:31 left in the first half. He cheered on his team in the second half while in a boot and on crutches.