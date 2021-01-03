No. 21 Oregon downs Stanford 73-56 for 8th straight win

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Senior guard Chris Duarte scored 23 points and No. 21 Oregon defeated Stanford 73-56 on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, and LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Williams scored 12 for the Ducks (8-1, 3-0 Pac-12).

Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones had 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinal (5-3, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Stanford took a 46-45 lead on a basket by Wills with 9:45 to play before Omoruyi and Aaron Estrada hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Ducks.

Amauri Hardy added a 3 for Oregon, and Omoruyi made one of his own to put the Ducks ahead 57-51 with 6:21 left. Duarte later scored five straight points to give Oregon a 62-53 lead with 4:26 to go.