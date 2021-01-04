Da Silva’s 31 points, 10 boards lead Stanford past Oregon State 81-71

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oscar da Silva had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Jaiden Delaire added 19 points and nine boards and Stanford beat Oregon State 81-71 in a rescheduled contest Monday.

Da Silva was 11 of 16 from the field, getting his eighth career double-double. Delaire was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line to help Stanford make 73% of its 30 attempts.

Freshman reserve Michael O’Connell set season highs with 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Stanford (6-3, 2-1 in the Pac-12).

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (5-4, 1-2) with 22 points and five 3-pointers. Gianni Hunt added a career-high 17 points and four makes from distance. Ethan Thompson was 3-of-12 shooting from the field for 10 points.