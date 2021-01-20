Grizzlies-Blazers called off; NBA stresses new protocols

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Contact tracing issues for the Memphis Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland on Wednesday night, leading to the 16th game postponement for coronavirus-related reasons by the NBA this season.

Of those, 15 have come since Jan. 10 and the number could rise again soon: Memphis is scheduled to play in Portland on Friday as well.

The decision about the Portland-Memphis game came on the same day that the league reiterated to teams in a memo some of the new stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week.