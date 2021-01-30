No. 23 UCLA outlasts pesky Oregon State for 57-52 victory

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 UCLA outlasted pesky Oregon State for a 57-52 victory on Saturday.

The Bruins improved to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in the Pac-12. They extended their home winning streak to 16 games.

UCLA has won eight of nine overall, rebounding from a one-point defeat to Stanford last weekend that was its first league loss.

Ethan Thompson scored 16 points to lead the Beavers, who fell to 8-7 overall and 4-5 in the league.

It was UCLA's third straight game that came down to the final three minutes, and the Bruins are 2-1 in that stretch.