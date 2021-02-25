Duarte, Oregon hold off Stanford 71-68

Sports

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Duarte had 17 of his 24 points in the final 10 minutes and Oregon held off Stanford for a 71-68 win Thursday night.

Duarte’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left gave the Ducks the lead for good at 65-64. Chandler Lawson followed 48 seconds later with a dunk for a three-point lead and Oregon made 4 of 6 from the foul line to hang on.

Oregon kept its conference title hopes alive, with four regular season games remaining on its schedule.

Jaiden Delaire led Stanford with 15 points. The Cardinal's leading scorer and rebounder, Oscar da Silva, missed the game due to a lower extremity injury.