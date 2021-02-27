Lucas scores 26, leads Oregon State over Stanford 73-62

Sports

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points Saturday to lead Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford.

The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining.

Oregon State swept both Stanford and California on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86.

Ziaire Williams scored 14 points to lead Stanford. Oscar da Silva, the Cardinal’s scorer and rebounder, missed his second straight game due to a lower extremity injury.