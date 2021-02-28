Skip to Content
Goodman scores 20, Oregon State women top No. 14 Oregon 88-77

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, leading six into double figures on Sunday as a deep and balanced Oregon State offense knocked off No. 14 Oregon 88-77 in the annual rivalry game.

Goodman scored on breakaways, on stepbacks and added a pair of 3-pointers for good measure. Sasha Goforth added 17 points for Oregon State, making 9 of 9 free throws.

Ellie Mack and Taya Corosdale each scored 14; Corosdale hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Sedona Prince paced the Ducks with 22 points, Taylor Mikesell and Erin Boley each added 16 and Nyara Sabally 13 with 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press

