Bend-La Pine Schools offer livestreaming option for athletic events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, as student-athletes from Bend-La Pine Schools are donning their uniforms and competing for the first time in a year, the district is launching a new free subscription service to allow families and community members the ability to watch select high school athletic teams from their homes during the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

To accommodate state safety guidelines and current gathering requirements, athletic and activities competitions will occur without in-person spectators at this time.

“While spectators cannot cheer in-person, we are excited to announce a new way for folks to root for their favorite teams from home,” said Dave Williams, Bend-La Pine Schools’ district athletic director. “As we progress through our seasons, we will re-evaluate state guidelines and opening our facilities to spectators. But for the immediate future, spectators will not be part of our athletic competitions.”

Interested families, friends and community members are encouraged to sign up for a free subscription with the NFHS Network to watch competitions taking place at Bend Senior High School, La Pine High School, Mountain View High School and Summit High School this school year.

Each school will host automated broadcasts of competitions taking place in football stadiums and main gyms, including but limited to football, soccer, volleyball and basketball. All competitions taking place at these sites will be broadcast through the NFHS Network. As we ramp up manual broadcasts at school sites, Freshmen and Junior Varsity competitions will be broadcast at harder-to-reach facilities as well.

For full schedules, or to watch competitions, visit:

Registration Details

Create a free account https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/users/sign_up

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the top right corner of the page

Enter Bend-La Pine Schools or your high school in the ‘Find your school, event, association’ box, for example: Bend Sr. High School

Note: There is no need to select either of the paid subscription options, you will be allowed free access to our select high school regular season home games.

Understanding Guidelines

Bend-La Pine Schools is required to adhere to county sector guidance with gathering limitation sizes. To this end, 2020-21 athletic and activities competitions will occur without in-person spectators.

Capacity limits include everyone at the facility, including players, coaches, officials, game event staff, and spectators. Our schools have made the decision to suspend allowing spectators at all events for the time being to increase roster sizes for schools involved in competition, allow more coaching staff, and event staff while staying within our limits.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make adjustments to how we safely participate in high school athletics,” said Williams. “We are thrilled to see our student-athletes back in uniform and ready to compete and hope families will take advantage of the exciting option to watch games live.”