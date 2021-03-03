Hunt, Lucas help Oregon State beat Utah 75-70

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianni Hunt had a career-high tying 17 points, Jarod Lucas scored 13 of his 16 in the second half and Oregon State beat Utah 75-70 Wednesday night.

Warith Alatishe added 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a career-best four steals for Oregon State.

There were 19 lead changes and seven ties, and neither team led by more than six points, before Roman Silva and Ethan Thompson made back-to-back layup and Hunt hit his final 3 in a 58-second span to give OSU a the lead for good at 67-60 with 5:34 to play.

Utah twice trimmed its deficit to two points but got no closer. Timmy Allen had 23 points, five rebounds and six assist for Utah.