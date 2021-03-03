Redmond School District offers sports online streaming

Sports

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many high school sports are back, one key part of the experience is missing: spectators.

State safety guidelines currently do not allow spectators on site for some sporting events, but thanks to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Redmond High and Ridgeview High fans can watch teams compete at home games that take place in the main gym and football stadium via an online live stream.

The NFHSA donated Pixellot cameras for both high schools’ football fields and basketball courts. The district paid for the cameras’ installation at each school. The 4K cameras use a technology that tracks action and follows the ball. The district will integrate a scoreboard function onto the video for those streaming.

Games at Redmond and Ridgeview high schools will be available for a free stream and on demand, thanks to the high schools’ booster clubs. Other schools may require a fee for events that will stream to the NFHS network.

One note: Currently, Ridgeview High’s cameras at Reece Rollins Field are not yet functioning, and so until further notice those games will stream via YouTube Live. RVHS’s March 4 soccer games can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Rew56uyD4ww. Any future YouTube Live broadcast links will be posted to the Ravens’ athletic site, https://rvhs.redmondschools.org/athletics/.

To access games on the NFHS site:

1. Go to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/

2. Click "Log In" in the upper right-hand corner of the screen

3. On the right side (in blue), select "SIGN UP"

4. Fill out the requested information

5. Browse for your school

6. On the right side, click "Follow"