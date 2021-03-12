Andy Murray pulls out of Dubai Open after arrival of fourth child

Sports

Andy Murray has pulled out of next week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after the birth of his fourth child.

Matt Gentry, publicist for the two-time Wimbledon winner, told CNN Friday that reports that Murray’s wife, Kim Sears, had given birth and that Murray had withdrawn from the tournament in Dubai as a result were true, but he declined to comment further.

Earlier Friday, Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion, said he was withdrawing from the same tournament in order to focus on his training.

Murray and Sears, his childhood sweetheart, tied the knot in April 2015.

They already have two daughters, Sophia, 5, and Edie, 3, and a 1-year-old son, Teddy. It is not yet known whether the new arrival is a boy or a girl.

Last year, the Scottish star opened up about fatherhood in an interview with the UK’s Times newspaper.

“It can be difficult because the eldest are always wanting — and getting — your attention, whereas the youngest one is left fighting for it a little bit more,” the 33-year-old said.

“He just wants to throw and chase balls the whole time,” Murray added, “whereas the two girls were a little bit more mellow (at his age) — so it’s quite different.”

World no. 116 Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 to save his career.

Earlier this year he had hoped to compete in the Australian Open, but a positive coronavirus test prevented him from traveling to the tennis season’s first grand slam, which was won by Novak Djokovic.

Murray is a three-time grand slam champion and former world No. 1.