Champions League quarterfinal draw: Bayern Munich to face PSG in repeat of 2020 final

Sports

It’s crunch time in the Champions League.

We’re now down to the final eight teams and every club in the quarterfinals will have realistic hopes of lifting European club football’s most prestigious trophy on May 29 in Istanbul.

Draw in full

Quarterfinals

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

The first legs of the quarterfinals will take place on April 6 and 7, with the returns legs on April 13 and 14.

Semifinals

Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool vs. Porto or Chelsea

More to follow…