Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian/Jordan Valley 58, Crane 16

Alsea 27, Eddyville 25

Baker 28, Nyssa 22

Canby 28, Cascade 27

Cascade Christian 54, Douglas 8

Central Catholic 21, Barlow 7

Century 28, Aloha 13

Churchill 18, North Eugene 12, OT

Clackamas 19, Grant 12

Coquille 38, Glide 13

Creswell 6, Central Linn 0, OT

Dallas 40, Corvallis 20

Dayton 29, Willamina 6

Dufur 52, Ione/Arlington 14

Enterprise 48, Union 12

Estacada 54, Molalla 7

Gladstone 31, Crook County 0

Grants Pass 45, Roseburg 6

Joseph 48, Prairie City 26

La Grande 20, Vale 19

La Salle 41, The Dalles 6

Lake Oswego 42, Oregon City 20

Lowell 35, Reedsport 0

Madras 21, North Marion 0

McMinnville 26, Liberty 14

Mountain View 33, Bend 21

Mountainside 58, Southridge 2

Newberg 41, Glencoe 0

Regis 33, Santiam 0

Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22

Scappoose 47, Hillsboro 18

Scio 38, Jefferson 24

Sheldon 48, Willamette 32

Sherman/Condon Co-op 39, Monument/Dayville 7

Sherwood 26, Jesuit 7

Silverton 35, Marist 33

Siuslaw 58, Harrisburg 12

South Wasco County 49, Echo 24

Sprague 28, McNary 0

St. Mary's 28, Brookings-Harbor 6

Sunset 49, Westview 10

Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6

Thurston 47, Springfield 6

Tillamook 34, Valley Catholic 6

Tualatin 42, Lakeridge 33

Wallowa 50, Cove 6

Warrenton 20, Blanchet Catholic 7

West Linn 35, Tigard 15

West Salem 48, North Salem 0

Weston-McEwen 33, Riverside 6

Wilsonville 59, Forest Grove 22

Yamhill-Carlton 28, Toledo 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clatskanie vs. Rainier, ccd.

Gaston vs. Knappa, ccd.

Mazama vs. Hidden Valley, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Harper, ccd.

Seaside vs. Banks, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

