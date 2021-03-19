Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian/Jordan Valley 58, Crane 16
Alsea 27, Eddyville 25
Baker 28, Nyssa 22
Canby 28, Cascade 27
Cascade Christian 54, Douglas 8
Central Catholic 21, Barlow 7
Century 28, Aloha 13
Churchill 18, North Eugene 12, OT
Clackamas 19, Grant 12
Coquille 38, Glide 13
Creswell 6, Central Linn 0, OT
Dallas 40, Corvallis 20
Dayton 29, Willamina 6
Dufur 52, Ione/Arlington 14
Enterprise 48, Union 12
Estacada 54, Molalla 7
Gladstone 31, Crook County 0
Grants Pass 45, Roseburg 6
Joseph 48, Prairie City 26
La Grande 20, Vale 19
La Salle 41, The Dalles 6
Lake Oswego 42, Oregon City 20
Lowell 35, Reedsport 0
Madras 21, North Marion 0
McMinnville 26, Liberty 14
Mountain View 33, Bend 21
Mountainside 58, Southridge 2
Newberg 41, Glencoe 0
Regis 33, Santiam 0
Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22
Scappoose 47, Hillsboro 18
Scio 38, Jefferson 24
Sheldon 48, Willamette 32
Sherman/Condon Co-op 39, Monument/Dayville 7
Sherwood 26, Jesuit 7
Silverton 35, Marist 33
Siuslaw 58, Harrisburg 12
South Wasco County 49, Echo 24
Sprague 28, McNary 0
St. Mary's 28, Brookings-Harbor 6
Sunset 49, Westview 10
Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6
Thurston 47, Springfield 6
Tillamook 34, Valley Catholic 6
Tualatin 42, Lakeridge 33
Wallowa 50, Cove 6
Warrenton 20, Blanchet Catholic 7
West Linn 35, Tigard 15
West Salem 48, North Salem 0
Weston-McEwen 33, Riverside 6
Wilsonville 59, Forest Grove 22
Yamhill-Carlton 28, Toledo 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clatskanie vs. Rainier, ccd.
Gaston vs. Knappa, ccd.
Mazama vs. Hidden Valley, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Harper, ccd.
Seaside vs. Banks, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments