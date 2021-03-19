McCollum, Lillard carry Blazers past Mavs, 125-119

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Damian Lillard had 31 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-119 Friday night.

The All-Stars for each team, Lillard and Luka Doncic (38 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) both had big nights.

But Lillard had much more help from his co-star, as Kristaps Porzingis finished with just 11 points and didn’t make a field goal until the early third quarter.

The teams meet again Sunday.