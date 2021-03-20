Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The school says it had “multiple” positive tests within the past two days.

The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest. The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.

The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region.

The NCAA said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Last year’s entire tournament was called off because of the pandemic, and the NCAA moved this year’s event to Indiana and put teams in what it called a “controlled environment.” But those steps weren’t enough to ensure every game would be played.

“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’ve received multiple positive tests,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament.

“We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time.”

The announcement from the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate,” the statement read.