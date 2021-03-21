Skip to Content
Doncic scores 37, Mavericks rout Trail Blazers 132-92

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 37 points in three quarters, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 132-92 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Doncic made his first eight 3-point shots and finished with 8-for-9 shooting from long distance. Josh Richardson scored 21 points, DorianFinney-Smith added 13 and Kristaps Porzingis 12 for the Mavericks.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 19 points, and GaryTrent Jr. added 16. CJ McCollum finished with 13.

The Associated Press

