McCollum, Blazers hold off short-handed Heat, 125-122

Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Damian Lillard made three free throws with one second remaining, and the Portland Trail Blazers survived a wild finish Thursday night to beat the short-handed Miami Heat 125-122.

CJ McCollum had 21 of his 35 points in the first quarter for Portland, which got 22 points from Lillard, 20 points from Carmelo Anthony, and 18 points to go along with 16 rebounds from Enes Kanter.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each had 29 points for Miami, which dropped its fifth straight and fell to 22-23. Kendrick Nunn scored 22 for the Heat.