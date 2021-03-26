4 combine on 7th no-hitter in Oregon State history

Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Kevin Abel and three relievers combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in Oregon State history with a 3-0 victory over Washington.

Abel struck out seven in six innings Friday night and he was followed by Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland. The four combined for 10 strikeouts, four walks and hit three batters.

It was the Beavers’ first no-hitter since Drew Rasmussen tossed a perfect game against Washington State in 2015.

Joe Casey preserved the no-no with a diving catch in left field for the first out of the ninth inning. Mulholland got a groundout and a lineout to end it for his sixth save.