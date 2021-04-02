Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amity 36, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 0

Banks 49, Tillamook 8

Beaverton 14, Westview 7

Bend 15, Summit 5

Cascade 71, Sweet Home 12

Century 48, Madison 6

Coquille 22, Bandon 14

Corvallis 28, Central 22

Crater 42, Roseburg 7

Creswell 25, Lowell 14

Elmira 29, Woodburn 21

Grant Union 34, Umatilla 28

Grants Pass 49, Eagle Point 24

Hillsboro 28, Forest Grove 16

Hood River 24, The Dalles 6

Imbler 48, Ione 6

Junction City 48, Siuslaw 34

La Grande 54, Ontario 6

Lake Oswego 35, Lakeridge 21

Mapleton 44, Perrydale 6

Mazama 60, Klamath 8

Monroe 43, Central Linn 0

Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16

Newberg 34, Mountainside 28

North Marion 41, Molalla 0

Oakland 36, Reedsport 7

Scappoose 48, St. Helens 0

South Wasco County 45, Joseph 0

Stanfield 60, Riverside 6

Thurston 45, Sheldon 31

Triangle Lake 45, Alsea 25

Tualatin 34, Tigard 10

Vale 29, Nyssa 8

Waldport 72, Neah-Kah-Nie 14

Wallowa 30, Powder Valley 20

West Linn 40, Oregon City 13

West Salem 49, McKay 0

Weston-McEwen 38, McLoughlin 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Silverton vs. West Albany, ccd.

Southridge vs. Sandy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

