Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amity 36, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 0
Banks 49, Tillamook 8
Beaverton 14, Westview 7
Bend 15, Summit 5
Cascade 71, Sweet Home 12
Century 48, Madison 6
Coquille 22, Bandon 14
Corvallis 28, Central 22
Crater 42, Roseburg 7
Creswell 25, Lowell 14
Elmira 29, Woodburn 21
Grant Union 34, Umatilla 28
Grants Pass 49, Eagle Point 24
Hillsboro 28, Forest Grove 16
Hood River 24, The Dalles 6
Imbler 48, Ione 6
Junction City 48, Siuslaw 34
La Grande 54, Ontario 6
Lake Oswego 35, Lakeridge 21
Mapleton 44, Perrydale 6
Mazama 60, Klamath 8
Monroe 43, Central Linn 0
Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16
Newberg 34, Mountainside 28
North Marion 41, Molalla 0
Oakland 36, Reedsport 7
Scappoose 48, St. Helens 0
South Wasco County 45, Joseph 0
Stanfield 60, Riverside 6
Thurston 45, Sheldon 31
Triangle Lake 45, Alsea 25
Tualatin 34, Tigard 10
Vale 29, Nyssa 8
Waldport 72, Neah-Kah-Nie 14
Wallowa 30, Powder Valley 20
West Linn 40, Oregon City 13
West Salem 49, McKay 0
Weston-McEwen 38, McLoughlin 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Silverton vs. West Albany, ccd.
Southridge vs. Sandy, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
