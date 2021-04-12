Bend Bullets member wins regionals, heads to national finals in youth hockey
Lexy Ace is now on her way to Pennsylvania for the national finals after winning at the regionals in Arizona over the weekend.
Lexy Ace is now on her way to Pennsylvania for the national finals after winning at the regionals in Arizona over the weekend.
Comments
1 Comment
In related news, this is not a “National Final” by any stretch of the imagination. They have tournaments and call them grand names like this but in no way is this a “national” anything. This is such a silly story, a girl or a girls team is not a “national” finalist. That is a ridiculous thing to even suggest.