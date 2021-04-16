McCollum, Trail Blazers escape with 107-106 win over Spurs

Sports

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 29 points Friday night and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who missed three shots on their final possession.

Norman Powell added 22 points for Portland, which snapped a two-game skid.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for San Antonio.

Portland was without Damian Lillard, who strained his right hamstring during practice on Thursday.

DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Jakob Poetl missed potential game-winning shots for the Spurs.