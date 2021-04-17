Bend high school football coaches name All-City honors

Sports

Coaches create list as condensed season amid pandemic means no OSAA All-League awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several high school football players from the three Bend schools had remarkable seasons, but they might have gone unnoticed -- at least, in traditional post-season awards fashion. However, the head coaches at the schools weren’t going to let that happen.

The Oregon School Activities Association typically announces an All-League roster at the end of the season, honoring the state’s top performers. A condensed season with non-traditional schedules during the pandemic means no All-League teams this year.

With that in mind, Mountain View Head Coach Brian Crum, Summit Head Coach Corben Hyatt and Bend Head Coach Matt Craven came up with an All-City First-Team, to give their athletes the recognition they deserve.

Below is the final roster Coach Crum sent out on Saturday. Congratulations to all the athletes who made this list, and to everyone for rising to the challenge and a fantastic season!