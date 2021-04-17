Skip to Content
Bend high school football coaches name All-City honors

Coaches create list as condensed season amid pandemic means no OSAA All-League awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several high school football players from the three Bend schools had remarkable seasons, but they might have gone unnoticed -- at least, in traditional post-season awards fashion. However, the head coaches at the schools weren’t going to let that happen.

The Oregon School Activities Association typically announces an All-League roster at the end of the season, honoring the state’s top performers. A condensed season with non-traditional schedules during the pandemic means no All-League teams this year.

With that in mind, Mountain View Head Coach Brian Crum, Summit Head Coach Corben Hyatt and Bend Head Coach Matt Craven came up with an All-City First-Team, to give their athletes the recognition they deserve.

Below is the final roster Coach Crum sent out on Saturday. Congratulations to all the athletes who made this list, and to everyone for rising to the challenge and a fantastic season!

All City  FOOTBALL Spring 2021
OFFENSE
TeamOFFENSIVE TACKLE     
 NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Rory Eck5'11285Sr75MV
2Cole Persinger6'3245Sr73Bend
OFFENSIVE GUARD     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Thomas Merkord5'10205Sr62MV
2Griffin Vollers5'11195Sr55Summit
      
CENTER     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Luke Williams5'8205Sr51MV
      
TIGHT END     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Sam Larson6'3210Jr87MV
      
RECEIVER     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Jake Hatch5'10165Sr22MV
2James Tiboni6'0175Sr14MV
3Blake Groshong6'3190So15Bend
QUARTERBACK     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Jakoby Moss6'1185Jr2MV
      
      
RUNNING BACK     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Luke Roberts6'3205Sr44MV
2Ben Martin6'1225Jr9Bend
      
KICKER     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Soren Mckee6'0175Jr41Summit
      
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
Luke Roberts6'3205Sr44MV
SPECIAL TEAMS RETURN MAN    
Jake Hatch6'1185Sr22MV
      
DEFENSE     
DEFENSIVE LINE     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Thomas Merkord5'10205Sr62MV
2Jackson Bailey6'3215Sr8Summit
3David Nelson6'2225Sr64Summit
4Will Bennet6'3270Sr76Summit
5Zach Jepson6'5205Sr16Summit
      
LINEBACKERS     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Colt Musgrave6'2215Sr54Bend
2Carter Cambell6'0190Sr54Summit
3Layton Valentine5'11210Sr40MV
4Luke Williams5'8205Sr51MV
      
CORNER     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Jacob Winchester5'10155Sr11Bend
2Ryan Powell5'10175Jr23Summit
3Josh Cockum5'11175Sr21MV
SAFETY
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Jake Hatch5'10165Sr22MV
2James Tiboni6'0175Sr14MV
      
PUNTER     
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Soren McKee6'0175Jr41Summit
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR    
NAMEHT.WT.YEAR#SCHOOL
1Jackson Bailey6'3215Sr8Summit
      
