Several football clubs preparing to leave Super League — per reports

Sports

A number of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, are reportedly preparing to leave the newly announced European Super League competition

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, including The Athletic and Sky News, Chelsea is preparing documents to formally withdraw from the exclusive group of 12 clubs.

Later on Tuesday, The Sun newspaper reported Manchester City was also pulling out.

CNN Sport has reached out to Chelsea and Manchester City about the reports but has not heard back.

On Sunday, six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur — alongside three teams from Italy — AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus — and three from Spain — Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid — had laid out plans to form the breakaway competition.

More to follow.