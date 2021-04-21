Jokic scores 25, Denver beats Portland for 4th straight win

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch Wednesday night to give the Denver Nuggets a 106-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, all in the opening quarter, for the Nuggets, who won their fourth straight.

Damian Lillard scored 22 point for Portland, which has struggled against Western Conference teams that sit higher in the standings. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight.