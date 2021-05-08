Portland Thorns win Challenge Cup after penalty shootout with Gotham

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi’s attempt and the Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament Saturday on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham.

The Thorns did not drop a match in the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament.

Christine Sinclair’s bending strike in the eighth minute gave the Thorns an early lead. Carli Lloyd tied it in the second half.