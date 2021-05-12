Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Carmelo Anthony added 18 points for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 11 points and 15 rebounds. The Trail Blazers won their fifth straight game and earned their ninth victory in their last 10 games.

Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points to lead Utah. Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds. The Jazz lost their second straight game.