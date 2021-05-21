Friday’s Oregon prep basketball results
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 43, Warrenton 41
Banks 53, Estacada 34
Bend 66, The Dalles 53
Butte Falls 84, Chiloquin 47
Cascade 47, Stayton 45
Cascade Christian 64, South Umpqua 15
Clackamas 58, Barlow 52
Cleveland 59, Franklin 41
Condon/Wheeler 58, Mitchell/Spray 47
Crater 59, Roseburg 49
Dufur 57, Ione/Arlington 48
Gladstone 62, Valley Catholic 47
Grant 57, Benson 50
Grants Pass 52, Eagle Point 33
Heppner 58, Weston-McEwen 46
Jefferson 87, Oakridge 32
Jefferson PDX 103, Wells 76
Joseph 53, Imbler 31
Junction City 83, Creswell 42
Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 49
La Salle 68, Parkrose 38
Life Christian 43, Grand View Christian 24
Nestucca 63, Neah-Kah-Nie 54
Oregon City 56, Madison 31
Perrydale 56, Country Christian 44
Putnam 68, St. Helens 41
Redmond 74, Mountain View 64
Riddle 43, New Hope Christian 3
Roosevelt 68, Lincoln 39
Salem Academy 87, Tillamook 81, OT
Santiam Christian 56, Crosshill Christian 52
Seaside 62, Knappa 25
Siuslaw 64, North Bend 48
South Medford 54, Ashland 44
Sunset 71, Tigard 67
Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31
Trinity Lutheran 72, Hosanna-Triad 64
Vale 78, Ontario 43
Willamina 64, Taft 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. Phoenix, ccd.
La Pine vs. Ridgeview, ccd.
Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.
Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 64, Grant 39
Cascade 46, Stayton 45
Clackamas 60, Barlow 50
Cleveland 65, Franklin 34
Country Christian 51, Perrydale 33
Crater 65, Roseburg 13
Forest Grove 62, Scappoose 35
Grants Pass 52, Eagle Point 33
Heppner 55, Weston-McEwen 24
Hermiston 52, Kennewick, Wash. 41
Ione/Arlington 44, Dufur 36
Jefferson 44, Oakridge 24
Joseph 47, Imbler 37
Junction City 51, Creswell 24
La Salle 75, Parkrose 7
Liberty 65, Century 42
Lincoln 46, Roosevelt 9
Lowell 32, Oakland 24
McMinnville 46, Glencoe 28
Phoenix 52, Douglas 42
Ridgeview 49, Summit 43
Seaside 39, Knappa 29
Trinity Lutheran 35, Hosanna-Triad 19
Vale 40, Ontario 15
Valley Catholic 57, Sheridan 32
Western Christian High School 53, Dayton 23
Wilsonville 55, Westview 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
Chiloquin vs. Butte Falls, ccd.
Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.
Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.
North Bend vs. Siuslaw, ccd.
North Medford vs. North Valley, ccd.
Santiam Christian vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.
