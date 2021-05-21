Skip to Content
today at 11:03 PM
Published 10:42 PM

Friday’s Oregon prep basketball results

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 43, Warrenton 41

Banks 53, Estacada 34

Bend 66, The Dalles 53

Butte Falls 84, Chiloquin 47

Cascade 47, Stayton 45

Cascade Christian 64, South Umpqua 15

Clackamas 58, Barlow 52

Cleveland 59, Franklin 41

Condon/Wheeler 58, Mitchell/Spray 47

Crater 59, Roseburg 49

Dufur 57, Ione/Arlington 48

Gladstone 62, Valley Catholic 47

Grant 57, Benson 50

Grants Pass 52, Eagle Point 33

Heppner 58, Weston-McEwen 46

Jefferson 87, Oakridge 32

Jefferson PDX 103, Wells 76

Joseph 53, Imbler 31

Junction City 83, Creswell 42

Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 49

La Salle 68, Parkrose 38

Life Christian 43, Grand View Christian 24

Nestucca 63, Neah-Kah-Nie 54

Oregon City 56, Madison 31

Perrydale 56, Country Christian 44

Putnam 68, St. Helens 41

Redmond 74, Mountain View 64

Riddle 43, New Hope Christian 3

Roosevelt 68, Lincoln 39

Salem Academy 87, Tillamook 81, OT

Santiam Christian 56, Crosshill Christian 52

Seaside 62, Knappa 25

Siuslaw 64, North Bend 48

South Medford 54, Ashland 44

Sunset 71, Tigard 67

Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31

Trinity Lutheran 72, Hosanna-Triad 64

Vale 78, Ontario 43

Willamina 64, Taft 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Douglas vs. Phoenix, ccd.

La Pine vs. Ridgeview, ccd.

Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.

Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 64, Grant 39

Cascade 46, Stayton 45

Clackamas 60, Barlow 50

Cleveland 65, Franklin 34

Country Christian 51, Perrydale 33

Crater 65, Roseburg 13

Forest Grove 62, Scappoose 35

Grants Pass 52, Eagle Point 33

Heppner 55, Weston-McEwen 24

Hermiston 52, Kennewick, Wash. 41

Ione/Arlington 44, Dufur 36

Jefferson 44, Oakridge 24

Joseph 47, Imbler 37

Junction City 51, Creswell 24

La Salle 75, Parkrose 7

Liberty 65, Century 42

Lincoln 46, Roosevelt 9

Lowell 32, Oakland 24

McMinnville 46, Glencoe 28

Phoenix 52, Douglas 42

Ridgeview 49, Summit 43

Seaside 39, Knappa 29

Trinity Lutheran 35, Hosanna-Triad 19

Vale 40, Ontario 15

Valley Catholic 57, Sheridan 32

Western Christian High School 53, Dayton 23

Wilsonville 55, Westview 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

Chiloquin vs. Butte Falls, ccd.

Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.

Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.

North Bend vs. Siuslaw, ccd.

North Medford vs. North Valley, ccd.

Santiam Christian vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

