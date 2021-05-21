Y.E. Yang, the man who beat Tiger Woods to win the 2009 PGA Championship, is disqualified

Sports

Y.E. Yang, the man who overcame a two-shot deficit in 2009 to beat Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, has been disqualified from this year’s edition of the major.

The South Korean golfer was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard following the second round on Friday of the 103rd PGA Championship at The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island Resort, in South Carolina, according to a press release from the tour.

On the par-4 10th hole, Yang put down that he shot a four, where he actually made a five.

After his scorecard was “officially returned” and he left the scoring area, Yang was disqualified.

According to Rule 3.3b(3), if a player returns a lower score for a hole, the player is disqualified. If a player returns a higher score, the higher score for the hole stands.

Yang was unlikely to make the cut anyway, having carded a 75 in the first round and signing for a second-round 83 — an 84 with the correct score. He was 14-over par when he signed his incorrect scorecard.

Yang shot to prominence in 2009 where he overcame a final day two-shot deficit to beat Woods at the PGA Championship at Hazeltine National in Minnesota.

His major victory has meant he qualifies for future PGA Championships, although he’s failed to make the cut at the tournament since 2015.

Since his major victory, Yang has claimed one win on the European Tour in 2010, as well as a win on the Japan Golf Tour in 2018.