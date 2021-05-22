‘Are you not entertained?’: Joel Dahmen ask famous ‘Gladiator’ question during PGA Championship

Sports

With fans back at the majors, players are looking to entertain after so long without them.

Joel Dahmen, after holing a crucial putt in his third round at the PGA Championship, turned to the crowd, hands aloft and asked the famous question: “Are you not entertained?”

The question was made famous by Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus Decimus Meridius, in the 2000 Oscar-winning film, “Gladiator.”

And Dahmen thought it the perfect time to check on the on-watching fans as the culminating moment to an excellent front nine on day three.

The American golfer sunk his birdie putt on the ninth hole to go five-under for his opening nine holes on Saturday to move to within three of the leaders of the major.

The five-under 31 marks his best nine-hole score in a major.

Although he immediately followed it up with a double-bogey on the next hole, the 33-year-old will be hoping to channel the gladiator mentality to battle up the leaderboard.

Adorned in his wide-brimmed hat and with his motivational movie quotes, Dahmen is becoming must-see viewing for golf fans.