Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies after crash in qualifying

Sports

Jason Dupasquier, a 19-year-old Swiss Moto3 rider, has died after being involved in a serious crash during Saturday’s qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix, MotoGP announced on Sunday.

“Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter,” the statement read.

“FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

His team, Prüstel GP, said on Facebook, “We’re devastated, and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason’s family. You’ll be sorely missed and never forgotten, Jason.”

MotoGP added on Twitter, “On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace.”

Dupasquier was in his second season in the Moto3 World Championship. He was ranked 12th in the standings with 27 points.

Dupasquier began his career in Supermoto where he was a multiple-time Swiss National champion. He won the NEC Championship Moto3 title in 2016 before moving to the Junior World Championship a year later.