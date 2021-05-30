Przybylko, Blake help Union cruise to 3-0 win over Timbers

Sports

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Sunday.

Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games as Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span.

Przybylko opened the scoring in the 26th minute, heading home a perfectly placed ball by Kai Wagner from the middle third to the top of the 6-yard box.

Portland (3-4-0), which had won back-to-back games by a combined score of 5-0, was scoreless for the first time since its 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the season opener.