Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts parting ways after 9 seasons

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts are parting ways after nine seasons.

A second straight first-round playoff exit has made it clear that the Trail Blazers need more than just the heroics of Damian Lillard.

It's now certain the Blazers will look different next season.

Even Lillard fueled speculation about his own future in Portland following the elimination loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Portland finished the regular season 42-30 and earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference. But the Blazers got eliminated in six games by third-seeded Denver.