Phay leads Pelzer Golf Oregon Open Invitational

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- PGA Professional David Phay of Whidbey Golf Club (Oak Harbor, WA) is leading the Pelzer Golf Oregon Open Invitational after firing a first round score Tuesday of 65, 7-under par. He leads by two strokes over amateur Spencer Tibbits of Royal Oaks CC (Vancouver, WA).

The tournament at Black Butte Ranch consists of 48 teams competing in a 36 hole best 2 of 4 net team competition, Pro-Am Four-Ball, as well as a 54-hole individual competition.

The Pacific Northwest PGA is proud welcome Pelzer Golf as title sponsor, along with a supporting field of sponsors including Legendary Headwear, Sun Mountain, Sketchers, CMC and Club Car.

Schedule of Play:

The Oregon Open is a 54-hole individual competition, that continues Wednesday with tee times from 7:30 am - 2:31 pm off the first and tenth tees. Additionally, there is a 36-hole (best 2 of 4 net) Pro-Am team competition and pro-am four-ball. Results will be emailed nightly at around 8:30 pm. Tee times and results are available at https://2021secoregonopen.golfgenius.com

Black Butte Ranch – Glaze Meadow:

Glaze Meadow was originally designed by Gene (Bunny) Mason in 1978, with an extensive restoration completed in 2012. Famous architect John Fought was hired to redesign the course. After the redesign, the course received the honor of “Best National remodel in America for 2012” By Golf Inc. Magazine. Featuring slightly elevated greens, square tee boxes and deep grass-faced bunkers, the new Glaze Meadow reflects the spirit of classic golf course design in a true mountain setting.

History of the Championship:

Years back, when sheep mowed the fairways at Waverley CC, George Smith, a Scot from Oakland, CA won the Oregon Open’s inaugural championship including a course record 74. Little did he know that some of golf’s most prestigious names were to follow in his footsteps such as Tommy Armour, Horton Smith, Chuck Congdon, Bob Duden, Bill Eggers, Jerry Mowlds, Pat Fitzsimons, Rick Acton, Peter Jacobsen, Jeff Coston, and Mike Davis. And only three men have won the title three or more times: Bill Porter (3), Rick Acton (4), and Bob Duden (8). The tournament scoring record is held by Brian Nosler at 198, set in 2009 at Brasada Ranch.

The Section:

The Pacific Northwest Section includes 1,100 PGA members and associates in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Western Montana, and Alaska. The Oregon Open Invitational is one of six major championships conducted by the Section.