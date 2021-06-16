Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years

Sports

Long-serving captain Sergio Ramos is to leave Real Madrid after 16 years at the club.

The central defender joined from Sevilla in 2005 and went on to enjoy a glittering career with Real, winning four Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles.

He made 671 appearances and scored 101 goals from defense, many of which came at crucial moments, notably the 2014 Champions League final when Ramos’ stoppage-time header against rivals Atletico Madrid sent the game into extra-time, with Real eventually winning 4-1.

On Wednesday, the La Liga giant released details of a press conference on Thursday which will be a farewell to the 35-year-old.

The short statement confirmed Ramos would appear on video camera whilst club president Florentino Pérez would also be in attendance.

Ramos, considered as one of the best players of his generation, will now be a free agent. He struggled with injuries during his last season at Madrid and finished the season without silverware.

His patchy form led to Spain boss Luis Enrique leaving him out of the Spanish squad for Euro 2020.

Ramos has made 180 caps for his country, winning one World Cup and two European Championships.