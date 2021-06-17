Euro 2020: Denmark and Belgium pause match as minute’s applause held for Christian Eriksen

Sports

Belgian and Danish players halted their Euro 2020 match on Thursday to observe a minute’s applause in an emotional mark of respect for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday before being resuscitated with CPR and a defibrillator.

Tributes were also paid to Eriksen — a giant shirt bearing his surname with the number 10 was unfurled — ahead of kick-off in Copenhagen.

In a frantic opening, Denmark were already ahead — through Yussuf Poulsen’s shot after Jason Denayer’s error — before the tribute to Eriksen began.

Then after 10 minutes had been played the match paused as players, coaches and officials as well as thousands of fans applauded the midfielder.

As the applause echoed around the Parken Stadium, Denmark captain Simon Kjær and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel embraced one another.

“Wonderfully emotive applause by fans, players, officials alike in the 10th minute of Denmark’s game v Belgium in honour of Christian Eriksen,” tweeted former England international Gary Lineker.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who is a teammate of Eriksen at Inter Milan, announced the planned tribute in a press conference on Wednesday and said he was keen to visit Eriksen in hospital.

On Wednesday, players from Finland and Russia also wore “Get well Christian!” T-shirts as they warmed up for their game, which Russia went on to win 1-0.

Eriksen remains in hospital but said earlier this week that he felt “fine.”

On Thursday, the Danish Football Union announced he is to be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

