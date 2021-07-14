Bend, Crook County little league baseball teams win district, move onto state tournament

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three Central Oregon little league teams will be competing for state championships after winning their district titles. That includes two teams from Bend (10-and-under, 11-and-under age groups) and one team from Crook County (12-and-under).

The state tournament begins next week.

For Crook County, one parent said this is the first time in more than a decade one of the local teams will be playing in that tournament.

