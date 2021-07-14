Skip to Content
Bend, Crook County little league baseball teams win district, move onto state tournament

Dan Kriz, Chrystol Luna

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three Central Oregon little league teams will be competing for state championships after winning their district titles. That includes two teams from Bend (10-and-under, 11-and-under age groups) and one team from Crook County (12-and-under).

The state tournament begins next week.

For Crook County, one parent said this is the first time in more than a decade one of the local teams will be playing in that tournament.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking to coaches and players on all three teams today. Watch his full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

