The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have arrived; here’s what to expect

COVID-19 guidelines, new sports and prolific stars to headline the games

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly a year later than planned, to the day, the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.

These Olympics games will be like none ever before. Olympians will need to wear masks when not competing, no fans will be at stadiums and athletes will be tested daily.

The Opening Ceremony for the Games will take place early Friday, West Coast time, and some competition has already gotten underway. The United States women's soccer team got off to a rough start, losing 3-0 to Sweden. The U.S. women's softball team started their Olympic campaign with a 1-0 win against Canada.

Four new sports are being added to the Olympics in Tokyo: Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will all be featured for the first time.

You can also get the latest Olympics news on KTVZ.COM's Tokyo Olympics page.

