Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

Bandon 29, Central Linn 6
Barlow def. Reynolds, forfeit
Burns 35, Klamath 14
Cascade 79, Elmira 0
Central Catholic 55, David Douglas 2
Clackamas 38, Camas, Wash. 30
Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7
Crow def. Mapleton, forfeit
Dufur def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash., forfeit
Estacada 33, Banks 7
Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21
Glencoe 35, Hillsboro 0
Henley 44, Yreka, Calif. 0
Homedale, Idaho 56, Baker 6
Hood River 39, Scappoose 21
Ione/Arlington def. Imbler, forfeit
Jesuit 17, Tigard 7
Jewell 72, Siletz Valley Early College 13
Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0
Lake Oswego 48, Sherwood 20
Liberty 52, Lincoln 0
Marshfield 57, Churchill 6
Mazama 42, Crater 14
McNary 17, Newberg 14, OT
Melba, Idaho 56, Nyssa 6
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 26, Prairie City/Burnt River 12
North Bend 27, Ashland 6
Perrydale 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 8
Powers 52, Elkton 6
Rainier 36, Scio 8
Roosevelt 59, La Salle 0
Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7
Seaside 48, Newport 0
South Albany 48, North Salem 21
Sprague 40, Century 14
St. Paul 48, Days Creek 0
Sutherlin 14, Oakland 6
Triangle Lake def. McKenzie, forfeit
Tualatin 35, Silverton 28
Vale 20, La Pine 14
West Albany 17, Canby 14
Westview 49, Mountainside 16
Woodburn 54, Valley Catholic 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amity vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Clatskanie vs. Taft, ccd.
Coquille vs. Creswell, ccd.
Corbett vs. Fort Vancouver, Wash., ccd.
DeSales, Wash. vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Junction City vs. Douglas, ccd.
Mohawk vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Ontario vs. Fruitland, Idaho, ccd.
Vernonia vs. Colton, ccd.
Willamette vs. North Eugene, ccd.
Willamina vs. Sheridan, ccd.
