Three Central Oregon HS volleyball teams finish season strong, eye state titles

Bend, Ridgeview and Sisters all ranked in top five in their divisions

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend, Ridgeview and Sisters Volleyball teams all capped off their strong seasons with victories Thursday night.

Ridgeview defeated Pendleton 3-1, Bend defeated South Salem 3-2 and Sisters defeated Woodburn 3-0.

Each team is looking to make up for last time after last year's 2020 state championships were canceled due to COVID-19. The 2021 state championships start next week, and Bend, Ridgeview and Sisters all have a good chance at a deep run in their brackets to take a state title.

Bend (#2 in Class 6A), Ridgeview (#4 in 5A) and Sisters (#1 in 4A) all have a strong case for a state title. Each team is riding a 3-game or more win streak into next weeks playoffs.

Sisters Volleyball Head Coach Rory Rush told NewsChannel 21 the success and competitiveness found in Central Oregon voleyball makes each team better.

“We get to play each other and we get to compete against each other," Rush said. "Being able to have a strong Central Oregon league and being able to play each other in non-league raises the level of everyone.”

Each team won its league this year, but three all teams are eager to hoist a state championship trophy.

If Sisters can come out on top in next week's playoffs, it will be the team's first state title since 2017. Bend is looking to capture its first 6A title since winning back-to-back 5A state titles in 2016 and '17. Ridgeview could go back-to-back after the team's success in 2019.

Sisters may have the best chance to win a state title with the teams No. 1 seed. But, the team will be without star player and Sacramento State commit Greta Davis who fractured her leg earlier this season. Still dealing with her injury, Davis took the first serve of the match Thursday night against Woodburn and then was subbed out.

“I just want to do everything I can, like this was my dream ever since I was a freshman was to win state," Davis said. "Last year we got really close but couldn’t get it so this year I’m giving everything I can to my team and trying to be the best leader I can be from the bench."

Bend and Ridgeview will play next week in Hillsboro in the 6A and 5A class playoffs. Sisters will play in Corvallis next weekend.