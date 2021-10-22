Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon high school football scores

Amity 38, Willamina 0

Astoria 48, Valley Catholic 14

Baker 27, Burns 6

Bandon 1, Illinois Valley 0

Banks 27, Milwaukie 0

Barlow 54, Grant 21

Canby 43, Forest Grove 14

Cascade 48, Stayton 0

Churchill 22, Springfield 10

Dallas 43, Corvallis 31

Dayton 9, Philomath 7

Dufur 32, Imbler 14

Eagle Point 41, North Bend 6

Elgin 66, Wallowa 0

Estacada 50, North Marion 6

Franklin 28, Jefferson PDX 27, OT

Gladstone 14, Molalla 0

Hermiston 63, Pasco, Wash. 36

Hidden Valley 40, North Valley 6

Hood River 41, Putnam 0

Jesuit def. Mountainside, forfeit

Kennedy 47, Culver 0

Knappa 65, Vernonia 0

La Pine 40, Junction City 8

Lebanon 24, Crescent Valley 7

Madras 21, Crook County 12

Marist 42, Elmira 6

Marshfield 57, North Eugene 15

Mazama 68, Phoenix 6

McKay 35, St. Helens 6

Myrtle Point 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 6

Newberg 36, McMinnville 22

Newport 55, Cottage Grove 34

North Medford 51, Grants Pass 7

North Salem 35, Scappoose 34

Oakland 34, Monroe 0

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 35, Ridgeview 6

Powder Valley 36, Crane 20

Rainier 28, Onalaska, Wash. 14

Rainier def. Clatskanie, forfeit

Redmond def. La Salle, forfeit

Reedsport 16, Illinois Valley 0

Regis 34, Pleasant Hill 14

Rogue River 48, Harrisburg 14

Roosevelt 40, McDaniel 8

Scio 36, Taft 8

Sheldon 49, Roseburg 47

Sheridan 54, Gaston 12

Sherwood 49, Glencoe 23

Silverton 28, West Albany 21

Siuslaw 21, Santiam Christian 14

South Umpqua 28, Cascade Christian 26

Southridge 21, Aloha 7

Stanfield def. Riverside, forfeit

Sunset 41, Beaverton 22

Sutherlin def. St. Mary's, forfeit

Thurston 44, Ashland 6

Tillamook 28, Seaside 3

Toledo 42, Lowell 18

Umatilla 28, Grant Union 22

Union 20, Adrian 0

Vale 20, Nyssa 14

Waldport 62, Mohawk 28

Warrenton 32, Blanchet Catholic 0

Wells 22, Lincoln 6

West Salem 34, Bend 28

Weston-McEwen 31, McLoughlin 0

Westview 42, South Medford 7

Wilsonville 41, Hillsboro 7

Woodburn 27, Sweet Home 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

