21 C. Oregon teams advancing in playoffs with chance to capture a state title

Central Oregon teams can make history if six or more fall teams bring home a state title

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Oregon's high school fall sports playoffs started last weekend, nearly 30 Central Oregon teams began their quest for a state title.

A few days later, and 21 teams are left across cross-country, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and football.

“I think it’s really exciting it takes obviously a lot of work to get this opportunity and they worked hard to get there,” Kristin Cooper, head coach of the Lava Bears volleyball team, said Wednesday.

Cooper has been with the team since 2006 and has captured two 5A state titles in 2016 and 2017, but since moving to 6A the team has yet to lift a state championship trophy.

The Lava Bears are ranked No. 4 in the state and will travel to Liberty High School in Hillsboro on Friday to take on Jesuit in the semifinals.

Olivia Cutshaw, a junior outside hitter, will not be able to play after spraining her ankle during the practice before playoffs started.

“Making it and winning these states would be like the icing on top, after all our hard work," Cutshaw said.

Bend could take two state titles in the fall for the first time in the 21st century, as the Lava Bears girls soccer team has also had a strong season making it into the quarterfinals in their bracket. They play No. 5 Beaverton on Saturday.

“To be able to take that state title would be legendary," said Alyssa Dalgleish, head coach of Lava Bears soccer team. "It would be awesome.”

A number of other teams have a pretty good shot at state titles, including La Pine football, Ridgeview volleyball, Sisters volleyball, Summit boys soccer and Summit football.

If both Bend teams and the teams listed above bring home a state title, it would be the first time ever that six or more Central Oregon teams capture a state championship in one fall season.

There's also eight teams competing in the cross-country state championships this weekend in Eugene: Bend, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters and Summit.