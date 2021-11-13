Saturday’s Oregon high school football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
6-Man Championship
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 30, Triangle Lake 0
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Mazama 21, Banks 14
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
La Pine 30, Warrenton 8
Vale 14, Rainier 6
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Heppner 40, Weston-McEwen 0
Kennedy 50, Gaston 16
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Adrian 88, Dufur 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Comments