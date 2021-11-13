Skip to Content
Saturday’s Oregon high school football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

6-Man Championship

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 30, Triangle Lake 0

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Mazama 21, Banks 14

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

La Pine 30, Warrenton 8

Vale 14, Rainier 6

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Heppner 40, Weston-McEwen 0

Kennedy 50, Gaston 16

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Adrian 88, Dufur 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

The Associated Press

