American West Football Conference announces season schedule, spring start

YAKIMA, Wash. (KTVZ) -- The American West Football Conference (AWFC) announced Monday its 13-week, regular-season schedule for 2022.

After a cancelled Covid season in 2020 and a 2021 successfully completed Covid season with a May start date, the AWFC has made the decision to move the start date back to a spring start date of March.

The AWFC season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday night, March 26th 2022 with all six teams playing that first weekend.

The AWFC has agreed to play crossover games with the newly formed American Indoor Football Association (AIFA). The 10-game regular season will conclude on Saturday, June 18th followed by the AWFC Playoffs.

The AWFC’s junior season will begin with 6 teams. The SoCal Redtails will join the Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush, Oregon High Desert Storm, Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, and the Idaho Horsemen to make up the round of teams.

The 2021 AWFC Season concluded on September 4, 2021 with the American West Bowl II in Pasco, Washington between the Idaho Horsemen and Tri City Rush. The Rush went on to win the second ever AWFC Championship (American West Bowl II) beating the Horsemen, (36-27). The Rush and the Horsemen are both still undefeated at their home venue!

Here is how the teams finished the 2021 season.

Tri City Rush (9-2)

Idaho Horsemen (7-5)

Oregon High Desert Storm (7-4)

Yakima Canines (1-9)

Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks (0-5) travel team due to NO venue due to Covid

New to the league:

SoCal Red Tails

The 2022 playoffs set-up will stay the same as the 2019 & 21 seasons, but with 6 teams. The top 3 teams will make it to the postseason. The #1 seed will head straight to the Championship game and will host the game. The #2 seed will host the #3 seed for a playoff game to earn the right to play in the 2022 American West Bowl.

See page 2 for teams' 2022 schedule: