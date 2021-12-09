Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 39, Barlow 28
Colton 43, Mohawk 14
Corbett 78, Catlin Gabel 18
Crook County 56, Sisters 36
Faith Bible 60, Amity 30
Gervais 56, Portland Christian 24
Hillsboro 54, Lebanon 51
McMinnville 44, Lincoln 29
North Douglas 45, Coquille 33
North Eugene 44, Roseburg 29
North Medford 62, Ashland 35
Redmond 51, Thurston 36
Regis 51, Scio 21
Springfield 48, Central 35
Westview 59, Forest Grove 48
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 66, Faith Bible 61
Ashland 64, Henley 46
Canby 77, Southridge 68
Catlin Gabel 57, Corbett 48
Jesuit 65, Benson 52
McDaniel 49, Aloha 47
McMinnville 78, Putnam 53
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 78, Pendleton 77
North Douglas 70, Coquille 55
North Eugene 59, Roseburg 46
North Medford 57, Lake Oswego 53
Oregon City 57, Lebanon 37
Regis 66, Scio 23
Sprague 56, Sunset 38
Tualatin 90, Jefferson PDX 30
Waldport 51, Delphian High School 48
Wells 70, Barlow 66, 2OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
