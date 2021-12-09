Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 39, Barlow 28

Colton 43, Mohawk 14

Corbett 78, Catlin Gabel 18

Crook County 56, Sisters 36

Faith Bible 60, Amity 30

Gervais 56, Portland Christian 24

Hillsboro 54, Lebanon 51

McMinnville 44, Lincoln 29

North Douglas 45, Coquille 33

North Eugene 44, Roseburg 29

North Medford 62, Ashland 35

Redmond 51, Thurston 36

Regis 51, Scio 21

Springfield 48, Central 35

Westview 59, Forest Grove 48

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 66, Faith Bible 61

Ashland 64, Henley 46

Canby 77, Southridge 68

Catlin Gabel 57, Corbett 48

Jesuit 65, Benson 52

McDaniel 49, Aloha 47

McMinnville 78, Putnam 53

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 78, Pendleton 77

North Douglas 70, Coquille 55

North Eugene 59, Roseburg 46

North Medford 57, Lake Oswego 53

Oregon City 57, Lebanon 37

Regis 66, Scio 23

Sprague 56, Sunset 38

Tualatin 90, Jefferson PDX 30

Waldport 51, Delphian High School 48

Wells 70, Barlow 66, 2OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

