Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 58, Warrenton 56
Baker 77, Estacada 66
Banks 64, Gladstone 28
Barlow 76, Sherwood 50
Beaverton 64, Sheldon 37
Camas, Wash. 79, Jefferson PDX 51
Canby 66, McNary 41
Cleveland 61, Gresham 50
Coquille 41, Lowell 36
Corvallis 58, Willamette 55, OT
Cottage Grove 72, North Valley 46
Crater 65, Mazama 51
Crescent Valley 64, Churchill 54
Creswell 67, Scio 27
David Douglas 63, Sunset 43
Douglas, Nev. 64, Grants Pass 57
Eagle Point 54, Hidden Valley 30
East Linn Christian 55, St. Paul 26
Emmett, Idaho 73, Ontario 23
Henley 69, St. Mary's 54
Illinois Valley 65, South Umpqua 49
Jesuit 63, Central Catholic 55
Kennedy 54, Willamina 46
Lebanon 55, St. Helens 33
Marist 74, Valley Catholic 42
Marshfield 73, Cascade 68
McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 51, Nyssa 23
Mountain View 56, Roseburg 51
Mountainside 48, Clackamas 40
N. Clackamas Christian 52, Eddyville 39
Newberg 64, North Salem 53
Newport 73, Yamhill-Carlton 60
North Lake 46, Oakridge 28
North Medford 66, Bend 38
Oregon City 51, McDaniel 45
Phoenix 54, Sutherlin 25
Putnam 55, Pendleton 45
Ridgeview 53, Madras 38
South Medford 69, Wells 54
South Salem 66, South Eugene 63
The Dalles 69, La Salle 55
Tigard 67, Sprague 59
Triangle Lake 49, Yoncalla 44
Vale 61, Weiser, Idaho 37
West Linn 84, Skyview, Wash. 54
2A Preview=
Bonanza 74, Weston-McEwen 31
Heppner 46, Bandon 41
Stanfield 57, Culver 33
Arlington Snowball Tournament=
Four Rivers Community School 57, Griswold 15
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Adrian 55, Enterprise 33
Dufur 45, Imbler 42
Echo 57, Tri-Valley, Idaho 43
Jordan Valley 42, Joseph 32
Powder Valley 61, Prairie City 37
Union 52, Pine Eagle 39
Centennial Boys Basketball Tip Off Tournament=
Centennial 86, McKay 37
Lincoln 78, Hood River 42
Columbia River Clash=
Umatilla 56, Irrigon 37
Condon Christmas Classic=
Condon 47, Elkton 36
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Vernonia 41, C.S. Lewis 21
Cow Creek Classic=
Riddle 69, Umpqua Valley Christian 37
Forest Grove Tournament=
Scappoose 49, Forest Grove 37
Harney County Crossover=
Crane 80, Lakeview 66
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 77, Monroe 55
Hawk Invite=
Horizon Christian Hood River 64, Wallowa 29
Open Door 89, Trout Lake, Wash. 30
Hoophall West HS Invitational=
Pace Academy, Ga. 64, Lake Oswego 53
John Howey Memorial=
Cove 39, Central Christian 27
South Wasco County 86, Monument/Dayville 25
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Seaside 72, Klamath 44
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Brookings-Harbor 55, Nestucca 36
Glide 54, Myrtle Point 50
OES Invitational=
Central 48, Philomath 42
North Marion 77, Riverdale 70
Regis 60, Oregon Episcopal 59
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Jewell 47, Southwest Christian 28
Siletz Valley Early College 41, Delphian High School 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 53, Warrenton 25
Baker 59, Estacada 4
Barlow 64, Sheldon 42
Beaverton 58, West Salem 43
Bend 41, North Medford 32
Canby 51, North Salem 37
Churchill 31, Crescent Valley 30
Clackamas 64, McMinnville 24
Coquille 39, Lowell 28
Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 15
Crater 54, Mazama 23
Creswell 54, Scio 30
Douglas 78, Rogue River 24
Douglas, Nev. 55, Grants Pass 40
Grant 47, Nelson 35
Henley 51, St. Mary's 25
Hidden Valley 45, Eagle Point 44
Jefferson PDX 38, Tualatin 30
Jesuit 57, Central Catholic 10
Lake Oswego 43, Gresham 18
Lakeridge 57, Sherwood 55, OT
Lincoln 45, Glencoe 39
Marist 51, Valley Catholic 34
McNary 50, Thurston 44
Mohawk 42, Perrydale 19
Molalla 30, La Grande 28
Mountain View 70, Roseburg 31
Newport 59, Yamhill-Carlton 40
North Valley 43, Cottage Grove 40
Oakridge 37, North Lake 34
Oregon City 63, Cleveland 35
Philomath 44, Astoria 31
Ridgeview 52, West Albany 49
Santiam Christian 54, Western Christian High School 27
Silverton 48, Springfield 33
South Salem 70, South Eugene 46
South Umpqua 48, Illinois Valley 28
Sutherlin 50, Phoenix 20
Tigard 40, Sunset 29
Weiser, Idaho 45, Vale 24
Wells 38, Newberg 24
West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 49, The Dalles 19
Westview 56, Liberty 29
Willamina 65, Kennedy 7
Yoncalla 56, Triangle Lake 35
2A Preview=
Bandon 45, Heppner 21
Bonanza 33, Weston-McEwen 24
Stanfield 48, Culver 15
Arlington Snowball=
Four Rivers Community School 34, Griswold 30
Ione/Arlington 52, Klickitat, Wash. 17
Calvin Haitt Memorial Tournament=
Enterprise 64, Adrian 41
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Dufur 37, Imbler 26
Echo 49, Tri-Valley, Idaho 39
Jordan Valley 37, Joseph 18
Prairie City 49, Powder Valley 29
Columbia River Clash=
McLoughlin 41, Riverside 37
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Condon 23, Elkton 20
Vernonia 46, C.S. Lewis 15
Cow Creek Classic=
Camas Valley 25, Mapleton 12
Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Riddle 26
Harney County Crossover=
Crane 31, Lakeview 23
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Harrisburg 41, Blanchet Catholic 21
Monroe 56, Siuslaw 19
Hawk Invitational=
Trout Lake, Wash. 61, Open Door 22
Wallowa 51, Horizon Christian Hood River 12
John Howey Memorial=
Central Christian 29, Cove 20
South Wasco County 44, Monument/Dayville 13
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Junction City 52, Sweet Home 23
Klamath 44, Seaside 31
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Brookings-Harbor 44, Nestucca 24
Myrtle Point 54, Glide 23
OES Invitational=
Riverdale 44, North Marion 36
Running Raider Tournament=
Butte Valley, Calif. 21, Crosspoint Christian 18, OT
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Southwest Christian 29, Jewell 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aloha vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Banks, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
