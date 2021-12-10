Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 58, Warrenton 56

Baker 77, Estacada 66

Banks 64, Gladstone 28

Barlow 76, Sherwood 50

Beaverton 64, Sheldon 37

Camas, Wash. 79, Jefferson PDX 51

Canby 66, McNary 41

Cleveland 61, Gresham 50

Coquille 41, Lowell 36

Corvallis 58, Willamette 55, OT

Cottage Grove 72, North Valley 46

Crater 65, Mazama 51

Crescent Valley 64, Churchill 54

Creswell 67, Scio 27

David Douglas 63, Sunset 43

Douglas, Nev. 64, Grants Pass 57

Eagle Point 54, Hidden Valley 30

East Linn Christian 55, St. Paul 26

Emmett, Idaho 73, Ontario 23

Henley 69, St. Mary's 54

Illinois Valley 65, South Umpqua 49

Jesuit 63, Central Catholic 55

Kennedy 54, Willamina 46

Lebanon 55, St. Helens 33

Marist 74, Valley Catholic 42

Marshfield 73, Cascade 68

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 51, Nyssa 23

Mountain View 56, Roseburg 51

Mountainside 48, Clackamas 40

N. Clackamas Christian 52, Eddyville 39

Newberg 64, North Salem 53

Newport 73, Yamhill-Carlton 60

North Lake 46, Oakridge 28

North Medford 66, Bend 38

Oregon City 51, McDaniel 45

Phoenix 54, Sutherlin 25

Putnam 55, Pendleton 45

Ridgeview 53, Madras 38

South Medford 69, Wells 54

South Salem 66, South Eugene 63

The Dalles 69, La Salle 55

Tigard 67, Sprague 59

Triangle Lake 49, Yoncalla 44

Vale 61, Weiser, Idaho 37

West Linn 84, Skyview, Wash. 54

2A Preview=

Bonanza 74, Weston-McEwen 31

Heppner 46, Bandon 41

Stanfield 57, Culver 33

Arlington Snowball Tournament=

Four Rivers Community School 57, Griswold 15

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Adrian 55, Enterprise 33

Dufur 45, Imbler 42

Echo 57, Tri-Valley, Idaho 43

Jordan Valley 42, Joseph 32

Powder Valley 61, Prairie City 37

Union 52, Pine Eagle 39

Centennial Boys Basketball Tip Off Tournament=

Centennial 86, McKay 37

Lincoln 78, Hood River 42

Columbia River Clash=

Umatilla 56, Irrigon 37

Condon Christmas Classic=

Condon 47, Elkton 36

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Vernonia 41, C.S. Lewis 21

Cow Creek Classic=

Riddle 69, Umpqua Valley Christian 37

Forest Grove Tournament=

Scappoose 49, Forest Grove 37

Harney County Crossover=

Crane 80, Lakeview 66

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Pleasant Hill 77, Monroe 55

Hawk Invite=

Horizon Christian Hood River 64, Wallowa 29

Open Door 89, Trout Lake, Wash. 30

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Pace Academy, Ga. 64, Lake Oswego 53

John Howey Memorial=

Cove 39, Central Christian 27

South Wasco County 86, Monument/Dayville 25

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Seaside 72, Klamath 44

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Brookings-Harbor 55, Nestucca 36

Glide 54, Myrtle Point 50

OES Invitational=

Central 48, Philomath 42

North Marion 77, Riverdale 70

Regis 60, Oregon Episcopal 59

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Jewell 47, Southwest Christian 28

Siletz Valley Early College 41, Delphian High School 29

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 53, Warrenton 25

Baker 59, Estacada 4

Barlow 64, Sheldon 42

Beaverton 58, West Salem 43

Bend 41, North Medford 32

Canby 51, North Salem 37

Churchill 31, Crescent Valley 30

Clackamas 64, McMinnville 24

Coquille 39, Lowell 28

Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 15

Crater 54, Mazama 23

Creswell 54, Scio 30

Douglas 78, Rogue River 24

Douglas, Nev. 55, Grants Pass 40

Grant 47, Nelson 35

Henley 51, St. Mary's 25

Hidden Valley 45, Eagle Point 44

Jefferson PDX 38, Tualatin 30

Jesuit 57, Central Catholic 10

Lake Oswego 43, Gresham 18

Lakeridge 57, Sherwood 55, OT

Lincoln 45, Glencoe 39

Marist 51, Valley Catholic 34

McNary 50, Thurston 44

Mohawk 42, Perrydale 19

Molalla 30, La Grande 28

Mountain View 70, Roseburg 31

Newport 59, Yamhill-Carlton 40

North Valley 43, Cottage Grove 40

Oakridge 37, North Lake 34

Oregon City 63, Cleveland 35

Philomath 44, Astoria 31

Ridgeview 52, West Albany 49

Santiam Christian 54, Western Christian High School 27

Silverton 48, Springfield 33

South Salem 70, South Eugene 46

South Umpqua 48, Illinois Valley 28

Sutherlin 50, Phoenix 20

Tigard 40, Sunset 29

Weiser, Idaho 45, Vale 24

Wells 38, Newberg 24

West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 49, The Dalles 19

Westview 56, Liberty 29

Willamina 65, Kennedy 7

Yoncalla 56, Triangle Lake 35

2A Preview=

Bandon 45, Heppner 21

Bonanza 33, Weston-McEwen 24

Stanfield 48, Culver 15

Arlington Snowball=

Four Rivers Community School 34, Griswold 30

Ione/Arlington 52, Klickitat, Wash. 17

Calvin Haitt Memorial Tournament=

Enterprise 64, Adrian 41

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Dufur 37, Imbler 26

Echo 49, Tri-Valley, Idaho 39

Jordan Valley 37, Joseph 18

Prairie City 49, Powder Valley 29

Columbia River Clash=

McLoughlin 41, Riverside 37

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Condon 23, Elkton 20

Vernonia 46, C.S. Lewis 15

Cow Creek Classic=

Camas Valley 25, Mapleton 12

Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Riddle 26

Harney County Crossover=

Crane 31, Lakeview 23

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Harrisburg 41, Blanchet Catholic 21

Monroe 56, Siuslaw 19

Hawk Invitational=

Trout Lake, Wash. 61, Open Door 22

Wallowa 51, Horizon Christian Hood River 12

John Howey Memorial=

Central Christian 29, Cove 20

South Wasco County 44, Monument/Dayville 13

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Junction City 52, Sweet Home 23

Klamath 44, Seaside 31

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Brookings-Harbor 44, Nestucca 24

Myrtle Point 54, Glide 23

OES Invitational=

Riverdale 44, North Marion 36

Running Raider Tournament=

Butte Valley, Calif. 21, Crosspoint Christian 18, OT

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Southwest Christian 29, Jewell 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aloha vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Banks, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

