Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 76, Yamhill-Carlton 44

Baker 85, Molalla 68

Bend 84, Roseburg 65

Crater 76, Hidden Valley 36

Dallas 64, McMinnville 57

De La Salle 51, Dayton 34

Eagle Point 64, Mazama 43

Faith Bible 71, St. Stephens Academy 38

Grants Pass 62, Galena, Nev. 12

Ilwaco, Wash. 76, Clatskanie 30

Jefferson 63, Santiam 52

Kamiakin, Wash. 99, Hermiston 20

La Grande 56, Estacada 30

La Pine 55, Sisters 53

Mannahouse Christian 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 54, North Lake 39

N. Clackamas Christian 42, Vernonia 35, OT

North Medford 60, Mountain View, Wash. 46

Philomath 64, Tillamook 19

Prospect 62, New Hope Christian 46

Salem Academy 57, Gervais 22

Sheridan 73, Taft 41

Sherman 54, Elgin 3

Silverton 74, Sheldon 48

Vale 59, New Plymouth, Idaho 45

2A Preview=

Bandon 63, Stanfield 52

Bonanza 63, Pilot Rock 24

Heppner 51, Culver 37

Jordan Valley 65, Enterprise 48

Powder Valley 54, Union 50

Arlington Snowball=

Four Rivers Community School 56, Klickitat, Wash. 12

Ione/Arlington 74, Griswold 11

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Adrian 61, Imbler 27

Joseph 48, Tri-Valley, Idaho 32

Prairie City 61, Dufur 37

Centennial Tip Off Tournament=

Hood River 66, Centennial 57

Lincoln 68, McKay 21

Columbia River Clash=

Riverside 49, Grant Union 27

Umatilla 61, McLoughlin 35

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Condon 46, C.S. Lewis 22

Elkton 50, Eddyville 40

Cow Creek Classic=

Riddle 63, Glendale 17

Forest Grove Tournament=

Forest Grove 49, Lakeridge 46

Harney County Crossover=

Burns 56, Lakeview 54

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Pleasant Hill 35, Blanchet Catholic 33

Hawk Invite=

Open Door 47, Horizon Christian Hood River 31

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 56, Lake Oswego 38

John Howey Memorial=

South Wasco County 56, Cove 30

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Junction City 49, Seaside 37

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Nestucca 48, Myrtle Point 47

OES Invitational=

Regis 68, Riverdale 54

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Delphian High School 55, Southwest Christian 16

Siletz Valley Early College 45, Jewell 18

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 49, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Baker 50, Molalla 33

Bend 48, Roseburg 23

Central Linn 46, Coquille 21

Colton 44, Portland Adventist 16

Dayton 36, De La Salle 31

Gervais 51, Salem Academy 36

Grants Pass 55, Galena, Nev. 22

Hermiston 64, Kamiakin, Wash. 61

Homedale, Idaho 57, Vale 34

Hood River 49, St. Helens 31

Jefferson 48, Santiam 17

Mazama 50, Eagle Point 15

Mountain View 50, North Medford 38

North Lake 46, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21

Oakland 49, Illinois Valley 8

Payette, Idaho 43, Ontario 29

Phoenix 34, Ashland 25

Sherman 43, Elgin 40

Summit 55, Sandy 44

Taft 38, Sheridan 35

Vernonia 46, N. Clackamas Christian 7

Wilsonville 47, Churchill 39

2A Preview=

Bandon 33, Stanfield 26

Bonanza 39, Pilot Rock 26

Heppner 31, Culver 10

Weston-McEwen 37, Toledo 30

Arlington Snowball=

Four Rivers Community School 31, Klickitat, Wash. 29

Ione/Arlington 50, Griswold 23

Burns-Crane Crossover=

Damascus Christian 54, Crane 53

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Adrian 47, Imbler 34

Dufur 37, Prairie City 32

Echo 59, Pine Eagle 24

Jordan Valley 45, Enterprise 21

Union 51, Powder Valley 30

Columbia River Clash=

McLoughlin 42, Umatilla 36

Riverside 32, Grant Union 18

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Eddyville 43, Elkton 36

Cow Creek Classic=

Mapleton 27, Riddle 20

Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Camas Valley 25

Harney County Crossover=

Burns 48, Lakeview 38

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Harrisburg 47, Monroe 29

Hawk Invite=

Open Door 25, Horizon Christian Hood River 19

Trout Lake, Wash. 37, Wallowa 30

John Howey Memorial=

South Wasco County 42, Central Christian 25

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Junction City 51, Klamath 31

Sweet Home 23, Seaside 21

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Brookings-Harbor 33, Myrtle Point 27

Nestucca 56, Glide 13

OES Invitational=

Riverdale 57, Regis 47

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Crow 27, Southwest Christian 19

Jewell 24, Delphian High School 9

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

