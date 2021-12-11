Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 76, Yamhill-Carlton 44
Baker 85, Molalla 68
Bend 84, Roseburg 65
Crater 76, Hidden Valley 36
Dallas 64, McMinnville 57
De La Salle 51, Dayton 34
Eagle Point 64, Mazama 43
Faith Bible 71, St. Stephens Academy 38
Grants Pass 62, Galena, Nev. 12
Ilwaco, Wash. 76, Clatskanie 30
Jefferson 63, Santiam 52
Kamiakin, Wash. 99, Hermiston 20
La Grande 56, Estacada 30
La Pine 55, Sisters 53
Mannahouse Christian 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 54, North Lake 39
N. Clackamas Christian 42, Vernonia 35, OT
North Medford 60, Mountain View, Wash. 46
Philomath 64, Tillamook 19
Prospect 62, New Hope Christian 46
Salem Academy 57, Gervais 22
Sheridan 73, Taft 41
Sherman 54, Elgin 3
Silverton 74, Sheldon 48
Vale 59, New Plymouth, Idaho 45
2A Preview=
Bandon 63, Stanfield 52
Bonanza 63, Pilot Rock 24
Heppner 51, Culver 37
Jordan Valley 65, Enterprise 48
Powder Valley 54, Union 50
Arlington Snowball=
Four Rivers Community School 56, Klickitat, Wash. 12
Ione/Arlington 74, Griswold 11
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Adrian 61, Imbler 27
Joseph 48, Tri-Valley, Idaho 32
Prairie City 61, Dufur 37
Centennial Tip Off Tournament=
Hood River 66, Centennial 57
Lincoln 68, McKay 21
Columbia River Clash=
Riverside 49, Grant Union 27
Umatilla 61, McLoughlin 35
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Condon 46, C.S. Lewis 22
Elkton 50, Eddyville 40
Cow Creek Classic=
Riddle 63, Glendale 17
Forest Grove Tournament=
Forest Grove 49, Lakeridge 46
Harney County Crossover=
Burns 56, Lakeview 54
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 35, Blanchet Catholic 33
Hawk Invite=
Open Door 47, Horizon Christian Hood River 31
Hoophall West HS Invitational=
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 56, Lake Oswego 38
John Howey Memorial=
South Wasco County 56, Cove 30
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Junction City 49, Seaside 37
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Nestucca 48, Myrtle Point 47
OES Invitational=
Regis 68, Riverdale 54
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Delphian High School 55, Southwest Christian 16
Siletz Valley Early College 45, Jewell 18
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 49, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Baker 50, Molalla 33
Bend 48, Roseburg 23
Central Linn 46, Coquille 21
Colton 44, Portland Adventist 16
Dayton 36, De La Salle 31
Gervais 51, Salem Academy 36
Grants Pass 55, Galena, Nev. 22
Hermiston 64, Kamiakin, Wash. 61
Homedale, Idaho 57, Vale 34
Hood River 49, St. Helens 31
Jefferson 48, Santiam 17
Mazama 50, Eagle Point 15
Mountain View 50, North Medford 38
North Lake 46, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21
Oakland 49, Illinois Valley 8
Payette, Idaho 43, Ontario 29
Phoenix 34, Ashland 25
Sherman 43, Elgin 40
Summit 55, Sandy 44
Taft 38, Sheridan 35
Vernonia 46, N. Clackamas Christian 7
Wilsonville 47, Churchill 39
2A Preview=
Bandon 33, Stanfield 26
Bonanza 39, Pilot Rock 26
Heppner 31, Culver 10
Weston-McEwen 37, Toledo 30
Arlington Snowball=
Four Rivers Community School 31, Klickitat, Wash. 29
Ione/Arlington 50, Griswold 23
Burns-Crane Crossover=
Damascus Christian 54, Crane 53
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Adrian 47, Imbler 34
Dufur 37, Prairie City 32
Echo 59, Pine Eagle 24
Jordan Valley 45, Enterprise 21
Union 51, Powder Valley 30
Columbia River Clash=
McLoughlin 42, Umatilla 36
Riverside 32, Grant Union 18
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Eddyville 43, Elkton 36
Cow Creek Classic=
Mapleton 27, Riddle 20
Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Camas Valley 25
Harney County Crossover=
Burns 48, Lakeview 38
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Harrisburg 47, Monroe 29
Hawk Invite=
Open Door 25, Horizon Christian Hood River 19
Trout Lake, Wash. 37, Wallowa 30
John Howey Memorial=
South Wasco County 42, Central Christian 25
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Junction City 51, Klamath 31
Sweet Home 23, Seaside 21
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Brookings-Harbor 33, Myrtle Point 27
Nestucca 56, Glide 13
OES Invitational=
Riverdale 57, Regis 47
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Crow 27, Southwest Christian 19
Jewell 24, Delphian High School 9
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
