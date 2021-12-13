Dan Lanning says Oregon will methodically build title teams

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

New Oregon coach Dan Lanning promises to bring a workmanlike mentality with him to Eugene.

“We will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence and we will be built on what we do, not what we say,” Lanning said. “Our fans and our alumni deserve a locker room that’s full of players and coaches that are proud to wear green.”

The Ducks hired Lanning as their new head coach Saturday, less than a week after predecessor Mario Cristobal went to Miami.

Lanning, 35, will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three leading one of the best defenses in the country.

After meeting the team Sunday, Lanning was introduced at a press conference that was streamed live on social media.

When asked about his lack of experience as a head coach, he cracked a broad smile.

“Well, I hate to cut you off but I’ve been a head coach before,” he said. “When I was in high school, I coached the third grade basketball team and we were damn good. I mean, we were good.”

No. 3 Georgia (12-1) has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

