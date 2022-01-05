Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 46, Jordan Valley 41

Bandon 58, Coquille 38

Canby 46, Scappoose 28

Catlin Gabel 42, Portland Adventist 41

Century 66, McKay 32

Corbett 61, Sweet Home 34

Cottage Grove 50, North Bend 41

Country Christian 43, Mannahouse Christian 42

Crater 55, Ashland 40

Crosshill Christian 52, St. Paul 26

Days Creek 48, Elkton 37

Douglas 66, Umpqua Valley Christian 36

Eagle Point 78, North Valley 32

East Linn Christian 62, Lowell 31

Falls City 59, Oregon School for Deaf 22

Harrisburg 56, Elmira 47

Imbler 60, Elgin 14

Jefferson 59, Central Linn 58

Joseph 62, Wallowa 20

Junction City 62, Creswell 48

Knappa 77, Faith Bible 29

Lake Oswego 65, Westview 56

Lewiston, Idaho 89, Hermiston 55

Marshfield 63, Newport 55

Myrtle Point 61, Waldport 35

Nestucca 53, Gaston 15

North Douglas 65, Yoncalla 30

North Medford 100, Yreka, Calif. 47

Oakland 59, Oakridge 25

Payette, Idaho 73, Nyssa 57

Pleasant Hill 48, Blanchet Catholic 35

Regis 75, Monroe 58

Riddle 58, Glendale 37

Sheridan 69, Scio 49

Sherwood 73, Sunset 57

Siletz Valley 54, Eddyville 52

Siuslaw 47, Sutherlin 20

Southridge 61, McMinnville 37

St. Helens 47, Yamhill-Carlton 29

Tillamook 69, Taft 34

Trinity Lutheran 82, La Pine 59

Vale 58, Ontario 27

Westside Christian 57, De La Salle 51

Willamette 42, Grants Pass 38

Willamette Valley Christian 62, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 52

Woodburn 59, Marist 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaverton vs. South Eugene, ccd.

Condon vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.

Enterprise vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Stayton, ccd.

Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Central Christian, ccd.

Irrigon vs. Liberty Christian, Wash., ccd.

Jesuit vs. West Linn, ccd.

Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Monument/Dayville, ccd.

Lost River vs. Henley, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Crow, ccd.

Oregon City vs. Sprague, ccd.

Oregon Episcopal vs. Riverdale, ccd.

Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, ccd.

Seaside vs. Molalla, ccd.

Sheldon vs. Springfield, ccd.

Sisters vs. Klamath, ccd.

Skyview, Wash. vs. Hood River, ppd.

Stanfield vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

The Dalles vs. Goldendale, Wash., ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Mapleton, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 48, Clatskanie 26

Astoria 45, Scappoose 28

Baker 37, Fruitland, Idaho 35

Central Linn 45, Jefferson 36

Corbett 58, Sweet Home 44

Crater 82, Ashland 26

Days Creek 32, Elkton 27, OT

Douglas 58, Umpqua Valley Christian 33

Eagle Point 45, North Valley 23

Eddyville 56, Siletz Valley 9

Faith Bible 47, Knappa 30

Harrisburg 43, Elmira 30

Hermiston 68, Lewiston, Idaho 65

Hidden Valley 32, Illinois Valley 31

Huntington 44, Four Rivers Community School 23

Imbler 38, Elgin 17

Jordan Valley 49, Adrian 23

Joseph 43, Wallowa 42

Junction City 62, Creswell 48

Lakeridge 52, West Salem 49

Lowell 36, East Linn Christian 25

Marist 46, Woodburn 37

Marshfield 42, Newport 25

McMinnville 36, McNary 33

Melba, Idaho 51, Nyssa 39

Mountainside 47, Tualatin 29

Myrtle Point 47, Waldport 45

Nestucca 59, Gaston 7

New Hope Christian 34, Camas Valley 25

North Bend 46, Cottage Grove 43

North Douglas 62, Yoncalla 32

Oakridge 43, Oakland 35

Oregon School for Deaf 45, Falls City 10

Pacific 24, Powers 16

Portland Adventist 37, Catlin Gabel 30

Regis 39, Monroe 33

Sheldon 60, West Linn 59

Sheridan 53, Scio 25

Sprague 33, Lake Oswego 25

St. Paul 54, Crosshill Christian 35

Taft 45, Tillamook 24

Vale 35, New Plymouth, Idaho 30

Willamette 55, Grants Pass 39

Willamette Valley Christian 28, C.S. Lewis 12

Yamhill-Carlton 66, St. Helens 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aloha vs. Hood River, ccd.

Blanchet Catholic vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.

Canby vs. McKay, ccd.

Enterprise vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.

Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Central Christian, ccd.

Irrigon vs. Liberty Christian, Wash., ccd.

La Salle vs. Churchill, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Crow, ccd.

Oregon Episcopal vs. Riverdale, ccd.

Prospect vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.

Seaside vs. Molalla, ccd.

South Eugene vs. Beaverton, ccd.

Stanfield vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, ccd.

Umatilla vs. River View, Wash., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

