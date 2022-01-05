Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 46, Jordan Valley 41
Bandon 58, Coquille 38
Canby 46, Scappoose 28
Catlin Gabel 42, Portland Adventist 41
Century 66, McKay 32
Corbett 61, Sweet Home 34
Cottage Grove 50, North Bend 41
Country Christian 43, Mannahouse Christian 42
Crater 55, Ashland 40
Crosshill Christian 52, St. Paul 26
Days Creek 48, Elkton 37
Douglas 66, Umpqua Valley Christian 36
Eagle Point 78, North Valley 32
East Linn Christian 62, Lowell 31
Falls City 59, Oregon School for Deaf 22
Harrisburg 56, Elmira 47
Imbler 60, Elgin 14
Jefferson 59, Central Linn 58
Joseph 62, Wallowa 20
Junction City 62, Creswell 48
Knappa 77, Faith Bible 29
Lake Oswego 65, Westview 56
Lewiston, Idaho 89, Hermiston 55
Marshfield 63, Newport 55
Myrtle Point 61, Waldport 35
Nestucca 53, Gaston 15
North Douglas 65, Yoncalla 30
North Medford 100, Yreka, Calif. 47
Oakland 59, Oakridge 25
Payette, Idaho 73, Nyssa 57
Pleasant Hill 48, Blanchet Catholic 35
Regis 75, Monroe 58
Riddle 58, Glendale 37
Sheridan 69, Scio 49
Sherwood 73, Sunset 57
Siletz Valley 54, Eddyville 52
Siuslaw 47, Sutherlin 20
Southridge 61, McMinnville 37
St. Helens 47, Yamhill-Carlton 29
Tillamook 69, Taft 34
Trinity Lutheran 82, La Pine 59
Vale 58, Ontario 27
Westside Christian 57, De La Salle 51
Willamette 42, Grants Pass 38
Willamette Valley Christian 62, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 52
Woodburn 59, Marist 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaverton vs. South Eugene, ccd.
Condon vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.
Enterprise vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Stayton, ccd.
Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Central Christian, ccd.
Irrigon vs. Liberty Christian, Wash., ccd.
Jesuit vs. West Linn, ccd.
Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Monument/Dayville, ccd.
Lost River vs. Henley, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Crow, ccd.
Oregon City vs. Sprague, ccd.
Oregon Episcopal vs. Riverdale, ccd.
Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, ccd.
Seaside vs. Molalla, ccd.
Sheldon vs. Springfield, ccd.
Sisters vs. Klamath, ccd.
Skyview, Wash. vs. Hood River, ppd.
Stanfield vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
The Dalles vs. Goldendale, Wash., ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Mapleton, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 48, Clatskanie 26
Astoria 45, Scappoose 28
Baker 37, Fruitland, Idaho 35
Central Linn 45, Jefferson 36
Corbett 58, Sweet Home 44
Crater 82, Ashland 26
Days Creek 32, Elkton 27, OT
Douglas 58, Umpqua Valley Christian 33
Eagle Point 45, North Valley 23
Eddyville 56, Siletz Valley 9
Faith Bible 47, Knappa 30
Harrisburg 43, Elmira 30
Hermiston 68, Lewiston, Idaho 65
Hidden Valley 32, Illinois Valley 31
Huntington 44, Four Rivers Community School 23
Imbler 38, Elgin 17
Jordan Valley 49, Adrian 23
Joseph 43, Wallowa 42
Junction City 62, Creswell 48
Lakeridge 52, West Salem 49
Lowell 36, East Linn Christian 25
Marist 46, Woodburn 37
Marshfield 42, Newport 25
McMinnville 36, McNary 33
Melba, Idaho 51, Nyssa 39
Mountainside 47, Tualatin 29
Myrtle Point 47, Waldport 45
Nestucca 59, Gaston 7
New Hope Christian 34, Camas Valley 25
North Bend 46, Cottage Grove 43
North Douglas 62, Yoncalla 32
Oakridge 43, Oakland 35
Oregon School for Deaf 45, Falls City 10
Pacific 24, Powers 16
Portland Adventist 37, Catlin Gabel 30
Regis 39, Monroe 33
Sheldon 60, West Linn 59
Sheridan 53, Scio 25
Sprague 33, Lake Oswego 25
St. Paul 54, Crosshill Christian 35
Taft 45, Tillamook 24
Vale 35, New Plymouth, Idaho 30
Willamette 55, Grants Pass 39
Willamette Valley Christian 28, C.S. Lewis 12
Yamhill-Carlton 66, St. Helens 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aloha vs. Hood River, ccd.
Blanchet Catholic vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.
Canby vs. McKay, ccd.
Enterprise vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.
Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Central Christian, ccd.
Irrigon vs. Liberty Christian, Wash., ccd.
La Salle vs. Churchill, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Crow, ccd.
Oregon Episcopal vs. Riverdale, ccd.
Prospect vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.
Seaside vs. Molalla, ccd.
South Eugene vs. Beaverton, ccd.
Stanfield vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, ccd.
Umatilla vs. River View, Wash., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
