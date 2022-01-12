Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crater 56, Thurston 38
Crosshill Christian 69, Jewell 9
Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT
Gladstone 48, The Dalles 36
La Pine 68, Lakeview 54
Lincoln 82, Grant 68
Livingstone 54, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 29
Marshfield 60, Seaside 50
Nestucca 64, Knappa 26
Prospect 61, Milo Adventist 23
Triangle Lake 58, McKenzie 21
West Linn 80, Lake Oswego 77
Willamette 55, North Eugene 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Wells, ccd.
Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Franklin vs. McDaniel, ccd.
Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Gaston, ccd.
Oregon School for Deaf vs. Perrydale, ccd.
Salem Academy vs. Culver, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 55, St. Helens 22
Crosshill Christian 48, Jewell 5
Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT
Gladstone 58, The Dalles 23
Grant 49, Lincoln 47
Lake Oswego 71, West Linn 13
Marshfield 38, Seaside 14
Neah-Kah-Nie 62, Gaston 21
Nestucca 56, Knappa 16
Nyssa 50, New Plymouth, Idaho 31
Salem Academy 66, Culver 26
St. Mary's Academy 75, Canby 48
Triangle Lake 40, McKenzie 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas vs. Livingstone, ccd.
Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Mannahouse Christian vs. Kennedy, ccd.
McDaniel vs. Franklin, ccd.
Wells vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
