today at 11:21 PM
Published 10:22 PM

Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crater 56, Thurston 38

Crosshill Christian 69, Jewell 9

Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT

Gladstone 48, The Dalles 36

La Pine 68, Lakeview 54

Lincoln 82, Grant 68

Livingstone 54, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 29

Marshfield 60, Seaside 50

Nestucca 64, Knappa 26

Prospect 61, Milo Adventist 23

Triangle Lake 58, McKenzie 21

West Linn 80, Lake Oswego 77

Willamette 55, North Eugene 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Wells, ccd.

Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Franklin vs. McDaniel, ccd.

Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Gaston, ccd.

Oregon School for Deaf vs. Perrydale, ccd.

Salem Academy vs. Culver, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 55, St. Helens 22

Crosshill Christian 48, Jewell 5

Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT

Gladstone 58, The Dalles 23

Grant 49, Lincoln 47

Lake Oswego 71, West Linn 13

Marshfield 38, Seaside 14

Neah-Kah-Nie 62, Gaston 21

Nestucca 56, Knappa 16

Nyssa 50, New Plymouth, Idaho 31

Salem Academy 66, Culver 26

St. Mary's Academy 75, Canby 48

Triangle Lake 40, McKenzie 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas vs. Livingstone, ccd.

Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Mannahouse Christian vs. Kennedy, ccd.

McDaniel vs. Franklin, ccd.

Wells vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

